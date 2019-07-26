Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 20.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.82. 1,598,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.