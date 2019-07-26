Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,436,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

