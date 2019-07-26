Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $17.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 106.07 and a current ratio of 106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.38 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack acquired 1,600 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 523,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,399,158.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.