Kryll (KRL) Price Tops $0.0592 on Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $3,906.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00294926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.01642655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00121353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,200,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.