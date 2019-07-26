Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Plans $0.04 Semi-Annual Dividend

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 5,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.