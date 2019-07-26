Koninklijke KPN Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

KKPNY stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

