Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 588,178 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Knowles by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

