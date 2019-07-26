Knight-Swift Transportation’s (KNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KNX. Citigroup cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Masco from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,860. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

