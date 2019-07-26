Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.42.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,213. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.