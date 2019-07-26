Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

KNX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 1,851,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,213. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.42.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

