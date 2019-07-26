Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 393,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,702. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

