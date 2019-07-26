Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Pareto Securities Analysts

Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.63 ($69.33).

Kion Group stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €50.52 ($58.74). 384,168 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

