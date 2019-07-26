Kin Mining (ASX:KIN) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) shares were down 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 132,303 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 708,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $28.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.06.

About Kin Mining (ASX:KIN)

Kin Mining NL explores for gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company holds interests in six project areas comprising Desdemona, Iron King Group, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, Mt Flora, and Randwick, which consist of 76 separate mineral tenements within the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia covering a combined total area of approximately 300 square kilometers.

