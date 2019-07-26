Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.48 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Kin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $624,813.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, CoinFalcon and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00294356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.01620725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, COSS, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Allbit, YoBit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.