Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.81.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,124,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $337,207,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after buying an additional 1,064,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

