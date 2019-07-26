KickCoin (KICK) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $118,099.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00295044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01655994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000618 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,551,683,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,503,031,059 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

