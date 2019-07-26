Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.74–0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $464-464 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.12-0.17 EPS.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

