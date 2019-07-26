KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Receives $5.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.41. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

