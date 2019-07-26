JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $136.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $123.32 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $126.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,727 shares of company stock worth $2,175,891. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,020 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $292,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.