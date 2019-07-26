JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $378.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 452,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,102,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 392,853 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

