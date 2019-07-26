JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 720

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 653.64 ($8.54).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WG opened at GBX 553.80 ($7.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.70. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -426.00.

In related news, insider Robin Watson bought 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,238.05 ($8,151.12). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £2,868.36 ($3,748.02). Insiders purchased a total of 2,776 shares of company stock worth $1,305,907 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.