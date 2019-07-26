JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 209 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of PureCircle in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.06 ($2.42).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.63.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

