Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JOUT. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 1,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $107.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $82,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3,187.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

