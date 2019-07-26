Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after purchasing an additional 410,863 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other news, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.