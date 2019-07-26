Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Sells $67,440.00 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 8,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $67,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Charles Nasser sold 15,408 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $130,197.60.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

