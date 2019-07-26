Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 15,408 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 15,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $130,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 8,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $67,440.00.

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned about 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

