JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Trading 0.2% Higher

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.82, 2,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

