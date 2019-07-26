Jay D. Richards Sells 1,782 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 426,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BankUnited by 603.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 39,225.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

