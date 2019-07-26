Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 315,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

