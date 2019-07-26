J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

