Iungo Hits Market Capitalization of $140,841.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $140,841.00 and $5,701.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $599.42 or 0.05919768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

