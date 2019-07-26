iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839,675. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.16.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

