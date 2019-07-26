Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf makes up 64.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $5,501,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,289,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,586,000 after buying an additional 15,127,856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 298.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,388,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,014 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2,617.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,416,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 134.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1,286.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,755,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,613 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $448.20 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63.

