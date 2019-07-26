iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,037,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 950% from the previous session’s volume of 98,796 shares.The stock last traded at $140.99 and had previously closed at $139.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYG. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

