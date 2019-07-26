iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,403,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,684,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,346 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 676,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $184.83. 159,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

