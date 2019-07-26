iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,741,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 811,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

