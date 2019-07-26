iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

