iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. 90,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

