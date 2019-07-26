iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,879 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

