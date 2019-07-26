iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $65.54. 319,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,580,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

