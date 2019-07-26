iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6,927.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,431,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,990,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,756,000 after purchasing an additional 224,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,340,000 after purchasing an additional 280,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. 89,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82.

