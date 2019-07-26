iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.17 and last traded at $57.07, 8,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 493,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $992,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,000.

