iRobot’s (IRBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Dougherty & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.73.

IRBT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,812. iRobot has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRobot will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,105.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,882.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 737.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,376,000 after purchasing an additional 743,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $33,787,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,809,000 after purchasing an additional 176,245 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 151,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

