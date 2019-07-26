Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

