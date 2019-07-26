Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

NYSE IRET opened at $61.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $719.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.40). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.