Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 753 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,348% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

MANH opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 67.22%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

