Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spectris (SXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spectris (LON: SXS) recently:

7/24/2019 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/22/2019 – Spectris had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Spectris had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/11/2019 – Spectris was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

7/10/2019 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/8/2019 – Spectris had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/5/2019 – Spectris was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to an “underperform” rating.

6/21/2019 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/18/2019 – Spectris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price target on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,345 ($30.64) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

6/7/2019 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/6/2019 – Spectris had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/30/2019 – Spectris had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price target on the stock.

SXS traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,734 ($35.72). 189,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

