Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 307,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.