Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62, 39 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

