Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) Shares Up 0%

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.12, approximately 68 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.